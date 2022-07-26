National Herald Case: Sonia Gandhi Arrives at ED Office For 2nd Round Of Questioning

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday arrived at the office of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Delhi for the second round of questioning in the money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper.

Her daughter, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, also accompanied her.

On July 21, the ED had questioned the Congress chief and the questioning went on for nearly two hours. Reportedly, Sonia Gandhi was asked over two dozen questions "after which she asked to go home for her medication".

ED had issued fresh summons to the Congress supremo to join the probe in the National Herald case on July 26. Initially, she was summoned by the probe agency on Monday but it was deferred by a day.

Meanwhile, Congress leaders and workers vehemently protested in different parts of the country over ED summons to the party's interim chief. As many as 75 Congress MPs including Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and several workers were detained by the Delhi Police for demonstrations against the questioning of the party chief.

Senior Congress leaders including P Chidambaram, Ajay Maken, Manickam Tagore, KC Venugopal, Adhir Ranjan Chaudhry, Shashi Tharoor, Sachin Pilot, and Harish Rawat. Ashok Gehlot, K Suresh were among those detained.

In Assam, the state Congress unit staged a protest near Rajib Bhawan in Guwahati against ED’s summons to Sonia Gandhi.

The Congress workers tried to break the barricades while security officials dragged the workers to detain them. Party leader Angkita Dutta, Bhupen Bora were among other leaders who have been detained during the protest.

Last month the ED had questioned Rahul Gandhi for five days in the case.