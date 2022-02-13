NCB, Navy Seize Drugs Worth Over Rs 2000 Crore In Gujarat

The Indian Navy on Saturday said that 800 kilograms of drugs worth more than Rs 2000 crores was seized by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and the Indian Navy in a joint operation near the International Maritime Border.

The seizure includes 529 kg high quality of hashish, 234 kg crystal methamphetamine and some quantity of heroin. [?]The NCB agency shared the input with the Naval Intelligence Unit for a joint operation, stated an official release.

An official press statement from the Indian Navy read, "In a joint operation carefully planned by NCB and Indian Navy in High Seas, NCB officials have successfully seized around 529 kg of very high quality of hashish, 234 kg of finest quality of crystal Methamphetamine and some quantity of Heroin. The cost of the drugs seized in the international market is around Rs. 2000 Cr. This is the first such operation in which the apprehension has been made in high seas."

"The input regarding trafficking of drugs in high seas was developed by NCB and was shared with Naval Intelligence Unit, leading to a joint operation. The present seizure has dealt a telling blow to drug syndicates based out of our neighbouring country and using the maritime route for the proliferation of drugs in India and other countries," it added.

(With Inputs from ANI)