Top Stories

NCP's Ajit Pawar Named Leader Of Opposition In Maha Assembly

He succeeds BJP's Devendra Fadnavis, who was sworn in as Deputy CM on June 30.
NCP's Ajit Pawar Named Leader Of Opposition In Maha Assembly
Pratidin Time

Ajit Pawar, former Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra and NCP leader, has been named the Leader of Opposition in state Assembly.

He succeeds BJP's Devendra Fadnavis, who was sworn in as Deputy CM on June 30.

New elected Speaker Rahul Narwekar announced that Pawar will take over as Leader of Opposition in the Assembly

He also said that the NCP has emerged as the single largest opposition party in the 288-member House.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde described Ajit Pawar as a mature politician and administrator.

Also Read
Chinese Property Market Accepting 'Watermelons' as Payment: Report
Maharashtra
Assembly
Leader of opposition
Ajit Pawar

Related Stories

No stories found.
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com