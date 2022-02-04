NEET PG 2022 Exams Postponed By 6-8 Weeks On Doctor's Request

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) was told by the Union Health Ministry to postpone NEET PG 2022 examinations by six to eight weeks as it clashed with the NEET PG 2021 counselling.

Six MBBS graduates had filed a plea in the Supreme Court on January 25 seeking the postponement of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) scheduled to be held on March 12 for admissions in postgraduate medical courses.

They claimed that many MBBS graduates would not be able take up the examination as they did not complete their mandatory internship period.

Assistant Director General (Medical Education) and Member Secretary of the Medical Counselling Committee, Dr. B Srinivas said in a communication to Dr. M Bajpai, executive director of NBE that a lot of representations were being received from medical doctors requesting to postpone the NEET PG 2022 examination as it clashed with the NEET PG 2021 counselling.

Dr. Srinivas added that many of the interns would not be able to participate in the PG counseling 2022 in May-June.

The note that was sent on February 3 read, “Keeping the above facts in view, the HFM (ministry of health and family welfare) has taken the decision to postpone NEET PG 2022 by 6-8 weeks or suitably. Hence, the decision made by HFM may be complied with”.