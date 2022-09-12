NFR Equips Automatic Fire Detection, Alarm Systems On Coaches

In a bid to prevent fire accidents on trains and stations, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has equipped Automatic Fire Detection and Alarm Systems on coaches and stations, an official statement by the NFR stated.

As many as 98 power cars and 38 pantry cars were equipped with the fire detection system in addition to 230 Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) AC coaches.

Besides the fire detection system, an auto stoppage system has also been installed in twenty LHB AC coaches which stops the train in case of fire detection. Moreover, 1695 non-AC coaches over NFR have also been provided with fire extinguisher systems with anti-theft arrangements. About 395 non-AC coaches were installed with the system this year itself.

As railway stations are also vulnerable to fire accidents, modern technology like automatic fire detection and alarm system have been installed at stations. This year, six stations - Chongajan, Pancharatna, Dudhnai, Krishnai, Goalpara Town and Aujuri were equipped with fire detection and alarm system.

In order to enhance safety in train operations and in stations, NFR will go ahead to equip all air-conditioned coaches used for overnight journeys and stations with the early warning fire detection system.