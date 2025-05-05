NMDC Logs Record April Production, Targets 100 MT by 2030

State-owned mining giant NMDC reported a 15% year-on-year increase in iron ore production for April 2025, reaching 4 million tonnes (MnT), up from 3.48 MnT during the same period last year. Sales also witnessed a 3% rise to 3.63 MnT from 3.53 MnT in April 2024.

In a statement released on Sunday, NMDC attributed the performance to strong despatch figures from its key mining complexes — Kirandul (12% growth), Bacheli (4%), and Donimalai (88%) — compared to the corresponding period last year.

“Our record-breaking April performance, coupled with best-ever despatch figures from our major iron ore mines, solidifies our leadership position and sets a strong foundation for achieving our ambitious target of becoming a 100 million tonne mining company by 2030,” said NMDC CMD Amitava Mukherjee.

Pellet production for April also hit a record high at 0.23 lakh tonnes, surpassing the previous April benchmark set in 2018.

NMDC, operating under the Ministry of Steel, remains India’s largest iron ore producer.

Meanwhile, NMDC Steel Limited (NSL), which was demerged from NMDC, reported an 8.5% month-on-month growth in hot metal production. NSL produced 2,30,111 tonnes in April, up from 2,11,978 tonnes in March 2025.

NSL’s 3-million tonne per annum Nagarnar Steel Plant in Chhattisgarh, built at a cost of ₹24,000 crore, is touted as India’s youngest steel manufacturing unit.

