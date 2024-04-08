No Solar or Lunar Eclipse Visible from India in 2024, Says Astronomical Report

As per the latest astronomical predictions for the year 2024, India is set to miss out on witnessing any solar or lunar eclipses, depriving skywatchers of the opportunity to witness these awe-inspiring celestial phenomena firsthand.
The year begins with a total eclipse of the Sun on April 8, which, unfortunately, will not be visible from India. This rare event will unfold over regions including Polynesia, North America, Central America, Greenland, Iceland, and the Azores, leaving Indian enthusiasts to rely on remote broadcasts and online streaming to experience the event.
Following this, an annular eclipse of the Sun will occur on October 2, with visibility limited to areas such as Polynesia, western Mexico, the Galapagos Islands, parts of South America, Antarctica, and South Georgia. Once again, Indian observers will miss the chance to witness this striking celestial event from their own vantage points.
Adding to the disappointment, a partial eclipse of the Moon is scheduled for September 18, but it too will not be visible from India. This phenomenon will be observable over parts of Antarctica, the Western Indian Ocean, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, the Atlantic Ocean, the Americas (excluding westernmost Alaska), and eastern Polynesia.
Furthermore, a penumbral eclipse of the Moon is expected on March 25, but it's important to note that this event is not typically considered a full lunar eclipse, as the Moon is only partially shaded by the Earth's penumbral shadow.
While these celestial occurrences will undoubtedly captivate audiences across the globe, Indian skywatchers will have to rely on alternative means to experience the wonder of these events, underscoring the diverse and dynamic nature of astronomical observations worldwide.