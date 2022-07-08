Ode To An Old Friend - PM Modi Pens Heartfelt Letter On Shinzo Abe's Demise

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday penned a heartfelt letter to former Japan PM and a close friend Shinzo Abe, who was killed after being shot while delivering a speech.

Taking to his personal blog, the Indian PM wrote, “Shinzo Abe - an outstanding leader of Japan, a towering global statesman, and a great champion of India-Japan friendship - is not among us anymore. Japan and the world have lost a great visionary. And, I have lost a dear friend.”

He wrote, “I first met him in 2007, during my visit to Japan as the Chief Minister of Gujarat. Right from that first meeting, our friendship went beyond the trappings of office and the shackles of official protocol.”

The PM also shared several photographs of the pair together. He went on, “Our visit to Toji temple in Kyoto, our train journey on the Shinkansen, our visit to the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, the Ganga Aarati in Kashi, the elaborate tea ceremony in Tokyo, the list of our memorable interactions is indeed long.”

“And, I will always cherish the singular honour of having been invited to his family home in Yamanashi prefecture, nestled among the foothills of Mt. Fuji,” added PM Modi.