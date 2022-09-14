Official Language Hindi Unites Nation In Thread of Unity: Amit Shah

On Hindi Diwas, Union Home Minister Amit Shah called the Hindi a friend of all Indian languages and “unites the whole nation in a thread of unity" as an official language”.

Taking to Twitter, Shah expressed his views and made it clear that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government is committed for the "parallel development" of all local languages including Hindi.

"Official language Hindi unites the nation in the thread of unity. Hindi is a friend of all Indian languages. Modi's government is committed for the parallel development of all local languages including Hindi. I salute the great personalities who have contributed in the preservation and promotion of Hindi. Happy 'Hindi Diwas' to all," he tweeted in Hindi.

Hindi Diwas is observed every year on September 14. The day is dedicated to the Hindi language after it was announced as the official language of the Union of India.

The first Prime Minister of India, Jawaharlal Nehru, had officially declared September 14 as the Hindi Diwas.

The Constituent Assembly of India declared Hindi, written in the Devanagari script, to be the official language of the Union of India on September 14, 1949. English is the second official language.

The Constitution of India had legalized the decision of using Hindi as an official language of India on January 26, 1950.

Hindi is a native language of nearly 258 million people and is recognized as the fourth most spoken language in the world.