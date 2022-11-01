One Held With Gold Biscuits at Guwahati Railway Station

A person was arrested after gold biscuits were seized from him at Guwahati Railway Station on Tuesday.

A total of six gold biscuits were seized from his possession, police said.

The value of the seized gold biscuits is said to be in lakhs.

The police apprehended the individual from Rajdhani express that had halted at Guwahati Railway station.

Meanwhile, a case under relevant sections has been registered against him.

An investigation to unearth further linkages is on.

Earlier last month, the Government Railway Police Force (GRPF) seized a large consignment of gold at Guwahati Railway Station.

The total seizure included gold bars weighing around 300 grams, estimated to be worth over Rs 16 lakhs.