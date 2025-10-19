One Month Without Zubeen: The State That Still Sings His Songs

One of my fondest memories goes back to the day when a new cassette player was brought home. Along with it, we bought a cassette of Zubeen Da’s album Hiyamon. I still remember sitting by the player, listening to those songs over and over again, mesmerized by his voice. Those melodies filled our home and hearts, becoming an inseparable part of our lives.

Zubeen Da will forever live in the hearts of every Assamese. With his passing, we have lost not just a legendary artist but also a strong and fearless voice of our society. His absence is an irreparable loss for Assam.

He was a household name in every Assamese home, and mine was no exception. I carry many fond memories of him—memories that reflect how deeply he touched our lives. I still recall how he used to perform at a Bihu function near my home. As children, it was often difficult for us to watch his program since Zubeen Da would come on stage late at night. But as I grew older, I finally had the chance to witness him live. That evening, he sang Maya. I had listened to his voice thousands of times on cassette players, but hearing him sing in front of me was an unforgettable moment. It felt like watching pure genius at work.

The stature of Zubeen Da is as towering as Kanchenjunga, yet what made him extraordinary was his accessibility. Despite his immense fame, he always remained close to the people of Assam. Every individual has a memory of Zubeen Da—whether in the form of a photograph, a concert, or a personal encounter. That is how deeply he was woven into the fabric of Assamese society. I myself cherish another memory of meeting him at ITA Machkhowa during a program. Though I no longer remember the event, the moment of meeting him remains vivid in my mind.

Zubeen Da was more than a singer—he was a visionary, a true mass communicator, and a cultural icon. His art carried the voice of Assam and his legacy will continue to inspire generations. The best way to honor him is to keep his vision alive by celebrating his work, his music, and his spirit.

Zubeen Da may no longer be with us physically, but his voice will forever echo through the valleys, rivers, and hearts of Assam. - Nishanta Sharma (Teaching Associate, Department of Mass Communication and Journalism, Gauhati University)

After his death, it feels as though Zubeen has embraced all of us even closer — as if his spirit has spread quietly into the air around us. He seems to be everywhere now: in the wind that brushes past the trees, in the trembling of leaves that seem to murmur his melodies, in the warmth of the sun that carries his laughter, and in the calm light of the moon that whispers his name.

And yet, in the midst of this rediscovering our relationship with Zubeen, there lingers a vast emptiness — a hollow so deep it seems to pull everything into it. Beneath all the echoes of his spirit lies that unbearable stillness, that sense of something missing which no song, no wind, no memory can fill. It is as if he has become both everywhere and nowhere at once — a spirit that although moves through everything, leaves behind a silence that swallows the heart.

But, we will keep him alive by studying his songs — their verses, their literary beauty, their musical depth — and by imbibing what he always stood for: love for man, animals, and plants alike; courage to speak truth to power; and a boundless devotion to his motherland and to the Assamese language that shaped his soul. - Kaushik Hazarika (Assistant Professor, Department of English, Guwahati College)

I was a straight 1990’s kid, and music was woven into my growing years. Though I trained in classical Indian music, what truly drew me was our traditional soundscape. As a child, I was fascinated by the long, curly-haired young man on the cassette covers—Zubeen Garg. His voice filled my home, his posters adorned my uncle’s walls, and I tried to mimic his tunes on my harmonium. Once, carrying a murha and bisoni, I even followed my mother to a bihutoli on the northern banks of the Brahmaputra to witness the Man himself. Little did I know then that this childhood love would anchor me to my roots throughout life. I was a naïve village girl who left for Delhi after my Higher Secondary to pursue higher studies, struggling to adapt to metropolitan ways. In that unfamiliar city, Zubeen da’s songs became my solace. Through his voice, I breathed the Brahmaputra and felt the free winds of home. Lost Bihus turned bearable with his melodies playing in my hostel room. I found friends—both Assamese and non-Assamese—who sang his songs proudly, carrying Assam’s essence into a young, hopeful world. For many like me, Zubeen da was our Bihu, our home away from home. His deep sensibility towards Assam’s culture and towards humanity at large kept alive the idea of belonging. He inspired us to return and give back to our land. His loss stirs the deepest corners of nostalgia in me. Yet, he lives on…always. - Dr. Snigdha Deka (Assistant Professor, Department of English B. Borooah College)