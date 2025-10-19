One Month Without Zubeen: The State That Still Sings His Songs

This article is a heartfelt tribute to Zubeen Garg, featuring messages and write-ups shared with Pratidin Time by people from across Assam.
Although death is a permanent feature of existence, however some deaths feel way too personal. That has been the story of every Assamese who has lost one of their favourite persons i.e. Zubeen. His voice and songs have over the years echoed in the hearts of every Assamese who found hopes amidst the dark. But he was beyond just a singer and a musician. He was a dreamer who wanted to convert every dream into a reality by becoming a visionary. A true people’s person, he spoke his heart out when his people needed him the most and as such with his sui generis antics, he became the sensation, and shall always be the heartthrob of the Assamese people for a long period of time. The King has unfortunately left, but his legacy shall live forever -Bishaldeep Kakati (Advocate, Gauhati High Court)
The biggest thing that can ever happen in the entire history of Assam. Zubeen emerged in his majestic form as the greatest conqueror of the millennium. A conqueror so majestic, that, to whom, time bowed. A revolution against time itself and the laws of the universe, and with whom Assam cremated a part of itself.
What happened in Assam was nothing the world had ever seen, a roar on the face of the world outside by the unheard people and Zubeen himself, that, "You can be big, you can be the biggest, but you can never be Zubeen Garg." Decades down the line, when my children ask who Zubeen Garg was, I'll tell them this, "Once upon a time in a land far away, there was a king named Zubeen." - Snehal Hazarika (Student, DHSK College)
One of my fondest memories goes back to the day when a new cassette player was brought home. Along with it, we bought a cassette of Zubeen Da’s album Hiyamon. I still remember sitting by the player, listening to those songs over and over again, mesmerized by his voice. Those melodies filled our home and hearts, becoming an inseparable part of our lives.
Zubeen Da will forever live in the hearts of every Assamese. With his passing, we have lost not just a legendary artist but also a strong and fearless voice of our society. His absence is an irreparable loss for Assam.
He was a household name in every Assamese home, and mine was no exception. I carry many fond memories of him—memories that reflect how deeply he touched our lives. I still recall how he used to perform at a Bihu function near my home. As children, it was often difficult for us to watch his program since Zubeen Da would come on stage late at night. But as I grew older, I finally had the chance to witness him live. That evening, he sang Maya. I had listened to his voice thousands of times on cassette players, but hearing him sing in front of me was an unforgettable moment. It felt like watching pure genius at work.
The stature of Zubeen Da is as towering as Kanchenjunga, yet what made him extraordinary was his accessibility. Despite his immense fame, he always remained close to the people of Assam. Every individual has a memory of Zubeen Da—whether in the form of a photograph, a concert, or a personal encounter. That is how deeply he was woven into the fabric of Assamese society. I myself cherish another memory of meeting him at ITA Machkhowa during a program. Though I no longer remember the event, the moment of meeting him remains vivid in my mind.
Zubeen Da was more than a singer—he was a visionary, a true mass communicator, and a cultural icon. His art carried the voice of Assam and his legacy will continue to inspire generations. The best way to honor him is to keep his vision alive by celebrating his work, his music, and his spirit.
Zubeen Da may no longer be with us physically, but his voice will forever echo through the valleys, rivers, and hearts of Assam. - Nishanta Sharma (Teaching Associate, Department of Mass Communication and Journalism, Gauhati University)
After his death, it feels as though Zubeen has embraced all of us even closer — as if his spirit has spread quietly into the air around us. He seems to be everywhere now: in the wind that brushes past the trees, in the trembling of leaves that seem to murmur his melodies, in the warmth of the sun that carries his laughter, and in the calm light of the moon that whispers his name.
And yet, in the midst of this rediscovering our relationship with Zubeen, there lingers a vast emptiness — a hollow so deep it seems to pull everything into it. Beneath all the echoes of his spirit lies that unbearable stillness, that sense of something missing which no song, no wind, no memory can fill. It is as if he has become both everywhere and nowhere at once — a spirit that although moves through everything, leaves behind a silence that swallows the heart.
But, we will keep him alive by studying his songs — their verses, their literary beauty, their musical depth — and by imbibing what he always stood for: love for man, animals, and plants alike; courage to speak truth to power; and a boundless devotion to his motherland and to the Assamese language that shaped his soul. - Kaushik Hazarika (Assistant Professor, Department of English, Guwahati College)
I was a straight 1990’s kid, and music was woven into my growing years. Though I trained in classical Indian music, what truly drew me was our traditional soundscape. As a child, I was fascinated by the long, curly-haired young man on the cassette covers—Zubeen Garg. His voice filled my home, his posters adorned my uncle’s walls, and I tried to mimic his tunes on my harmonium. Once, carrying a murha and bisoni, I even followed my mother to a bihutoli on the northern banks of the Brahmaputra to witness the Man himself. Little did I know then that this childhood love would anchor me to my roots throughout life. I was a naïve village girl who left for Delhi after my Higher Secondary to pursue higher studies, struggling to adapt to metropolitan ways. In that unfamiliar city, Zubeen da’s songs became my solace. Through his voice, I breathed the Brahmaputra and felt the free winds of home. Lost Bihus turned bearable with his melodies playing in my hostel room. I found friends—both Assamese and non-Assamese—who sang his songs proudly, carrying Assam’s essence into a young, hopeful world. For many like me, Zubeen da was our Bihu, our home away from home. His deep sensibility towards Assam’s culture and towards humanity at large kept alive the idea of belonging. He inspired us to return and give back to our land. His loss stirs the deepest corners of nostalgia in me. Yet, he lives on…always. - Dr. Snigdha Deka (Assistant Professor, Department of English B. Borooah College)
A wave of sorrow has swept across Assam as the state mourns the passing of Zubeen da, a cultural icon whose influence extended far beyond music. For a generation, myself included, he was more than a singer; he was the last of the Assamese legends of the 2000s, an artist whose work had the rare power to make us shiver and truly feel. Moreover being a junior of him from B Borooah College I can connect to this saddness in even greater intensity.
His death is more than just a loss for the music industry; it feels like the end of an era. Zubeen Garg's songs were not just melodies but an emotional anchor for countless people. His voice was the soundtrack to our youth, a companion through moments of joy, heartbreak, and everything in between. He had a unique ability to connect with the soul of a community, capturing our shared emotions and aspirations in his art. While he may no longer be with us, the indelible mark he left on Assamese culture and the deep emotional connection he forged with his fans will ensure his legacy endures. The tears we shed today are a testament to the profound impact he had on our lives. - Pritam Paul (Student, Gauhati University)