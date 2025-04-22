Over 16 Lakh Net Additions in EPFO Membership in February 2025

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) enrolled around 7.39 lakh new subscribers in February 2025, according to a statement released by the Ministry of Labour and Employment. The increase in new enrolments is attributed to improved employment opportunities, greater awareness of social security benefits, and effective outreach initiatives undertaken by EPFO.

The provisional payroll data for the month shows a net addition of 16.10 lakh members, marking a 3.99 percent growth over February 2024. The surge reflects positive trends in the organised workforce, with young job seekers contributing significantly to the growth.

The 18-25 age group dominated new enrolments, with 4.27 lakh subscribers joining in February. This segment accounted for over 57 percent of new additions, consistent with the trend of young individuals, particularly first-time job seekers, entering the workforce. The net payroll addition for this age group stood at 6.78 lakh, registering a 3.01 percent increase year-over-year.

The data also revealed that approximately 13.18 lakh individuals who had previously exited the EPFO system rejoined in February. This represents a 11.85 percent increase compared to the same month last year. Many of these individuals opted to transfer their accumulated funds rather than settle them, indicating growing financial literacy and a commitment to long-term savings.

Female participation in the workforce also showed encouraging signs. Around 2.08 lakh new female subscribers joined in February, reflecting a 1.26 percent rise from the previous year. The net female payroll addition stood at 3.37 lakh, which is a 9.23 percent year-on-year growth, pointing to a shift toward a more inclusive workforce.

State-wise analysis showed that the top five states and union territories were responsible for nearly 60 percent of the net payroll additions. Maharashtra led the way, contributing 20.9 percent of the total additions. Other major contributors included Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Gujarat, Haryana, Delhi, Telangana, and Uttar Pradesh.

Industry-wise data indicated growth in sectors such as fish processing, non-vegetarian food preservation, clubs and societies, cleaning services, IT and computing-related sectors, and aviation-related industries. Notably, around 41.72 percent of net payroll additions came from expert services like manpower supply, security, and contract-based work.

EPFO clarified that the payroll data remains provisional, as employee record updates are a continuous process. The organisation has been releasing payroll figures since April 2018, covering employment data from September 2017 onward. The data includes first-time Aadhaar-validated subscribers, members exiting EPFO coverage, and those rejoining after a break, offering a comprehensive view of formal employment trends in the country.

