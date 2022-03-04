Pakistan: 30 Killed, Over 50 Injured In Mosque Blast

At least 30 people were killed and over 50 injured after a powerful bomb exploded inside a mosque in Pakistan’s northwestern city of Peshawar on Friday.

As per reports, the incident happened when worshippers had gathered in the Kucha Risaldar mosque in the city for Friday prayers.

Ambulances rushed to the scene through congested narrow streets and transported the injured to a nearby hospital, where doctors worked feverishly.

"We are in a state of emergency and the injured are being shifted to the hospital. We are investigating the nature of the blast but it seemed to a suicide attack," a police officer told Reuters.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan condemned the attack.

No one has claimed responsibility of the blast yet.

