PM Modi Commissions INS Surat, Nilgiri, Vaghsheer in Mumbai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated three frontline naval combatants—INS Surat, INS Nilgiri, and INS Vaghsheer—to the nation at a grand commissioning ceremony held at the Naval Dockyard, Mumbai.

The event marked a historic first with the simultaneous commissioning of a destroyer, a frigate, and a submarine, all indigenously built, underscoring India’s self-reliance in defence manufacturing.

Addressing the gathering on Army Day, the Prime Minister saluted the nation’s brave warriors and called the event a significant milestone in empowering India’s 21st-century Navy. He credited the Indian Navy's strides to the visionary leadership of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and highlighted the integration of modern platforms like INS Nilgiri, inspired by the Chola dynasty's maritime heritage, and INS Surat, reminiscent of Gujarat's port legacy. INS Vaghsheer, the sixth submarine in the Kalvari class, further bolsters India’s underwater combat capabilities.

“Today’s India is emerging as a major maritime power,” said PM Modi, emphasizing India’s commitment to a secure and inclusive Indo-Pacific region through initiatives like SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region). He praised India’s proactive role as the “First Responder” in the Indian Ocean Region, citing recent operations that saved lives and secured international cargo worth crores.

The Prime Minister also lauded the Navy’s indigenization efforts, noting that 39 out of 40 naval vessels were built domestically, including the INS Vikrant aircraft carrier. He highlighted India’s defence production achievements, with exports to over 100 nations and an annual output exceeding ₹1.25 lakh crore.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hailed the commissioning as a testament to India’s growing strength in the Indian Ocean Region and emphasized the Armed Forces' modernization with a blend of high-impact systems and indigenous platforms.

The event symbolizes India’s strides in self-reliance and its emergence as a global maritime power, reflecting the nation’s commitment to ensuring security, economic progress, and inclusive development across the region.