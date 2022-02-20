PM Modi Greets Arunachal, Mizoram On Statehood Days

BJP national president J P Nadda also greeted the people of both the states on their statehood day.

"My best wishes to all the sisters and brothers of Arunachal Pradesh on their Statehood Day. Under the visionary leadership of Hon PM @narendramodi and CM @PemaKhanduBJP the state is witnessing continuous progress. May the state continue to scale new heights and progress," he tweeted.

"Greetings to the people of Mizoram on their Statehood Day. The state is blessed with immense natural beauty and is known for its rich culture. Their commitment to contributing to India's growth is praiseworthy. I pray for the continued development of the state," he said in another tweet.

On February 20, 1987, both Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram became full-fledged states, with the Fifty-Third Amendment of the Indian Constitution, 1986.