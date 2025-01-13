PM Modi Inaugurates Z-Morh Tunnel, Revolutionizing J&K; Connectivity

In a monumental step towards boosting infrastructure and connectivity in Jammu and Kashmir, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Z-Morh tunnel in the picturesque Ganderbal district on Monday, January 13, 2025. The tunnel, also referred to as the Sonamarg tunnel, promises to revolutionize travel in the region by providing year-round access between Srinagar and Sonamarg, a route often hampered by harsh weather conditions.

Advertisment

Standing alongside PM Modi at the inauguration were notable dignitaries, including Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, and Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. As the Prime Minister ceremonially cut the red ribbon, it marked the unveiling of a transformative project that had been years in the making.

After the inauguration, PM Modi personally inspected the tunnel, taking a detailed look at its route map and construction. Interacting with officials and workers, he acknowledged the perseverance and dedication of the team that braved extreme conditions to complete the tunnel.

Key Highlights of the Z-Morh Tunnel

The Z-Morh tunnel derives its name from the Z-shaped road stretch it replaces, bypassing avalanche-prone areas that frequently disrupted travel for months.

Constructed at a cost of over Rs 2,700 crore, the project spans 12 km, including the 6.4 km-long main Sonamarg tunnel, an egress tunnel, and approach roads.

Built at an altitude of 8,650 feet, the tunnel reduces travel time from over two hours to just 15 minutes.

The tunnel features a two-lane, 10-metre-wide road with a parallel 7.5-metre-wide escape tunnel, doubling as a railway passage in emergencies.

With the ability to handle 1,000 vehicles per hour at speeds of up to 80 km/h, the Z-Morh tunnel ensures seamless travel.

Equipped with advanced systems, including ventilation, fire signaling, a public address system, and real-time traffic updates, the tunnel sets new benchmarks in safety and convenience.

The Z-Morh tunnel is part of the Zojila tunnel project, which aims to enhance connectivity between Srinagar and Ladakh. Once completed by 2028, it will reduce the route length from 49 km to 43 km, doubling vehicle speeds and enabling uninterrupted NH-1 access.

The tunnel is poised to significantly bolster Jammu and Kashmir’s economy and tourism. With improved access to Sonamarg and Sindh river attractions, it will redefine travel and commerce in the region.

The Z-Morh tunnel is not just an engineering marvel; it is a symbol of hope for the people of Jammu and Kashmir. With its advanced infrastructure, it ensures safer, faster, and more reliable travel, while also fostering economic growth and cultural exchange.

Prime Minister Modi’s vision for a connected India is taking shape, one tunnel at a time, with the Z-Morh tunnel standing tall as a testament to progress and perseverance.