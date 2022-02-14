PM Modi Pays Homage To Pulwama Martyrs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid homage to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel who were martyred in the in the terrorist attack on their convoy in Pulwama in 2019.
He said that their bravery and supreme sacrifice motivate every Indian to work towards a strong and prosperous country.
As many as 40 CRPF personnel lost their lives in the attack allegedly by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists in the south Kashmir district.
On February 26, 2019, India retaliated by carrying out multiple airstrikes in Pakistan’s Balakot targeting terrorist camps.
Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "I pay homage to all those martyred in Pulwama on this day in 2019 and recall their outstanding service to our nation. Their bravery and supreme sacrifice motivates every Indian to work towards a strong and prosperous country.”
Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid rich tribute to the Pulwama martyrs and said their bravery will continue to inspire to eradicate terrorism.
"Heartfelt tribute to the brave jawans of @crpfindia who upheld the sovereignty of the country by making their supreme sacrifice in the cowardly terrorist attack of Pulwama. The nation will always be indebted to your sacrifice. Your bravery will continue to inspire us to root out terrorism," Shah tweeted from its official account in Hindi.