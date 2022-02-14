PM Modi Pays Homage To Pulwama Martyrs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid homage to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel who were martyred in the in the terrorist attack on their convoy in Pulwama in 2019.

He said that their bravery and supreme sacrifice motivate every Indian to work towards a strong and prosperous country.

As many as 40 CRPF personnel lost their lives in the attack allegedly by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists in the south Kashmir district.

On February 26, 2019, India retaliated by carrying out multiple airstrikes in Pakistan’s Balakot targeting terrorist camps.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "I pay homage to all those martyred in Pulwama on this day in 2019 and recall their outstanding service to our nation. Their bravery and supreme sacrifice motivates every Indian to work towards a strong and prosperous country.”