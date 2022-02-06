PM Modi Pays Last Respects To Lata Mangeshkar In Mumbai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his last respects to the legendary playback singer Lata Mangeshkar in Mumbai on Sunday.

He placed wreath, circumambulated the body and headed to commiserate with her family. The last rites are being performed with full State honours at Shivaji Park.

Earlier today morning, the Bharat Ratna awardee passed away due to multiple organ failure. She was hospitalized after being diagnosed with pneumonia and COVID-19 in January. She was 92.

The Centre had announced the two-day national mourning to be observed in memory of Lata Mangeshkar.

During the state mourning, the National Flag is flown at half-mast throughout India, and there will be no official entertainment. It has also been decided that the state funeral will be accorded to the departed soul.

Popularly known as the ‘Nightingale of India’, Lata Mangeshkar recorded songs for over a thousand Hindi films in her career that spanned more than seven decades.

She was awarded the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, in 2001. She was only the second vocalist, after MS Subbulakshmi, to receive Bharat Ratna.

She was also the recipient of three National Film Awards among many other honours. 'Aye Mere Vatan Ke Logon', 'Babul Pyare', Lag Ja Gale Se Phir' among others are some of her iconic songs. Mangeshkar is survived by four younger siblings- Asha Bhosle, Hridaynath Mangeshkar, Usha Mangeshkar and Meena Mangeshkar.