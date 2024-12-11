PM Modi Praises Raj Kapoor’s Legacy as India’s “Cultural Ambassador”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with the members of the Kapoor family on Wednesday to discuss the upcoming centenary celebrations of the iconic filmmaker and actor, Raj Kapoor. During the meeting, which he shared highlights from on his social media platform X, PM Modi praised Kapoor's contributions to the Indian film industry and noted the lasting impact of his work.

The Prime Minister described the centenary celebrations as a tribute to "the saga of the golden journey of the Indian film Industry." He specifically highlighted the significance of the 1947 movie Neel Kamal, emphasizing its "momentous" contribution to the industry over the years.

PM Modi also commended Raj Kapoor for establishing India's "soft power" at a time when the concept of "India" itself was not widely recognized. He described Kapoor’s legacy as a profound contribution to the service of India.

In his conversation with the Kapoor family, the Prime Minister suggested making a film about the legendary actor for Central Asia, a region where Kapoor’s influence still endures. He noted the vast potential for Indian cinema in Central Asia and urged the Kapoor family to engage with new generations in these countries.

Reema Kapoor, Raj Kapoor’s daughter, expressed her gratitude to PM Modi for his time and recited a song from her father’s movie. She referred to Raj Kapoor as India's “cultural ambassador,” a sentiment that resonated with the Prime Minister.

PM Modi also shared a personal anecdote about the power of cinema, recalling a time when the Janata Party had lost elections in Delhi. He mentioned that the leaders, inspired by Raj Kapoor's film Phir Subah Hogi, meaning "there will be dawn again," found renewed hope and saw a political resurgence.

Ranbir Kapoor, a member of the Kapoor family, thanked the Central Government, the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC), and the National Film Archive of India (NFAI) for their support in organizing a retrospective of Raj Kapoor’s works, set for December 13-15, 2024. He also informed PM Modi that the family had restored the audio and visuals of 10 of Raj Kapoor’s films, which will be screened in 160 theatres across 40 cities in India. The premiere will take place on December 13 in Mumbai, with key figures from the film industry in attendance.