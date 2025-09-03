PM Modi Receives India’s First Indigenous Semiconductor Chip at Semicon India 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday unveiled a milestone in India’s semiconductor journey as he received the country’s first made-in-India chip during the inauguration of Semicon India 2025 in New Delhi.

Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw presented the Vikram 32-bit processor, developed by ISRO’s Semiconductor Laboratory, along with prototype chips from four government-approved projects.

Speaking at the event, Vaishnaw said the development highlighted India’s rapid strides under the India Semiconductor Mission launched in 2021. “Just 3.5 years ago, we gathered to make a new beginning under our Prime Minister’s vision. Today, the world looks at India with confidence. We now have five semiconductor units under construction at a rapid pace, and this first Made-in-India chip is a proud achievement,” he said.

The fully indigenous Vikram processor has been tested and qualified for use in extreme launch vehicle conditions, ANI reported. The minister also underlined India’s resilience amid global policy uncertainty, describing the country as a “lighthouse of stability and growth.”

Highlighting policy support, Vaishnaw pointed to the ₹76,000 crore Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for semiconductors, of which nearly ₹65,000 crore has already been committed. He also referred to the Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) pilot facility at Sanand, Gujarat, where CG-Semi is expected to roll out chips soon.

According to official figures, the government has cleared 23 design projects under the Design-Linked Incentive scheme and approved 10 semiconductor manufacturing projects worth over ₹1.6 lakh crore across Gujarat, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh.

Industry leaders at the event praised India’s growing footprint in the global chip supply chain. Tim Archer, CEO of Lam Research, said India was laying the foundation for a “resilient semiconductor ecosystem” as the global market moves toward the $1 trillion mark. Merck executive board member Kai Beckmann projected India’s domestic semiconductor market could reach $100 billion by 2030. Meanwhile, AMD’s Chief Technology Officer Mark Papermaster recalled the company’s $400 million India investment plan announced at last year’s summit, praising India’s “extraordinary talent base” and policy support.

Calling semiconductors a “team sport,” Beckmann emphasized the importance of global collaboration, while industry voices agreed that India’s push is timely as the world seeks diversified and reliable chip-making hubs.

The three-day Semicon India 2025 summit aims to position India as a global centre for chip design, manufacturing, and innovation, with an emphasis on creating a sustainable and self-reliant ecosystem.

