PM Modi Unveils Commemorative Stamp On 100 Years Of Hindustan Times

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday celebrated the centenary of Hindustan Times by delivering the inaugural keynote address at the 22nd Hindustan Times Leadership Summit in New Delhi. PM Modi unveiled a commemorative stamp to honour the milestone and the publication's illustrious contribution to Indian journalism.

The event, which brought together dignitaries, industry leaders, and members of the editorial community, marked 100 years of journalistic excellence for the renowned newspaper.

In his address, Prime Minister Modi praised all those who have contributed to the newspaper's remarkable journey over the last century, stating that they "deserve congratulations and are worthy of appreciation."

Reflecting on his own experiences, the Prime Minister noted that he has witnessed the evolution of newspapers since the time of India's Independence and the implementation of the Constitution.

On stage with the Prime Minister, Shobhana Bhartia, chairperson and editorial director of HT Media Ltd., celebrated the publication’s legacy. She emphasized its commitment to credible journalism and its ongoing engagement with the youth of the country.

“Even in its centenary year, Hindustan Times remains a young newspaper. It is a publication that never hesitates to provide a platform for India's youth to express themselves, and this is an integral part of our guiding principles. The history of our country and this newspaper is truly remarkable,” Bhartia said.