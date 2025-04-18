Pokhran Gets 1.3 GW Solar Boost as Rajasthan CM Inaugurates Plant

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Thursday inaugurated a 1.3 GW solar power plant in Pokhran, describing it as a shining example of the ‘Make in India’ initiative. Nearly 90% of the plant’s components—including all solar panels—were manufactured locally in Rajasthan, the CM noted.

Spread across 3,500 acres, the mega project has been developed by ReNew Power. It is expected to generate clean electricity sufficient to meet the needs of around five lakh households in the state. Additionally, it will provide direct employment opportunities to approximately 1,500 individuals.

Power from the plant will be supplied to state discoms at a competitive rate of ₹2.18 per unit, making it one of the most cost-effective sources in the sector.

Highlighting Rajasthan’s abundant solar energy potential, CM Sharma emphasized the limitless nature of renewable sources as compared to finite thermal energy. He reiterated the state's commitment to promoting green energy, positioning Rajasthan as a frontrunner in India’s clean energy transition.