Powerful 7.2 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Myanmar, Tremors Felt in Northeast India

A massive 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar on Friday morning, with tremors being felt across Northeastern India, including Assam.

Advertisment

According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake occurred at 11:50 AM IST at a depth of 10 km, with its epicenter located at latitude 21.93°N and longitude 96.07°E in Myanmar.

Further details on damage or casualties are awaited.