Powerful 7.2 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Myanmar, Tremors Felt in Northeast India

A massive 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar on Friday morning, with tremors being felt across Northeastern India, including Assam.
According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake occurred at 11:50 AM IST at a depth of 10 km, with its epicenter located at latitude 21.93°N and longitude 96.07°E in Myanmar.
EQ of M: 7.2, On: 28/03/2025 11:50:52 IST, Lat: 21.93 N, Long: 96.07 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Myanmar.— National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) March 28, 2025
Further details on damage or casualties are awaited.