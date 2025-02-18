Pramod Boro Hails Assam Assembly Session in Kokrajhar as Symbol of Lasting Peace in Bodoland

Kokrajhar made history by hosting the inaugural sitting of Assam Assembly’s budget session, the first-ever session held outside Dispur. Chief Executive Member of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), Pramod Boro, hailed the event as a significant step toward lasting peace and development in Bodoland.

Advertisment

Pramod Boro said, "It is special as the Assam Assembly was hosted at council assembly in Kokrajhar for the first time and for the first time outside Dispur. It will enhance the unity and integrity of the state. At the regional level there was a thinking that the government is not bothered about Bodoland, but when government officials came here and discussed about the area and 6th schedule, this is very significant."

He further said that in times to come, the politics and mindset of the people of Assam would change.

"PM Modi is talking about Viksit Bharat and CM Himanta Biswa Sarma who has taken the initiative to take Assam towards a developed state, we feel that the 5 districts of Bodoland would be part of the development process. We are also moving ahead with PM Modi's development model. This assembly session is an indication that there is lasting peace in Bodoland, and it is now on the path of development. I thank the CM and people of Bodoland," he further said.

Reflecting on Bodoland’s past, he recalled how violence once gripped the region, instilling fear among visitors. However, he noted that peace has prevailed over the past five years, marking a new chapter for the area.

As part of the government’s commitment to Bodoland’s development, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced Rs 27 crore for the renovation of rural roads in Kokrajhar. During a visit to the Jarbari-Dighli area, Sarma reviewed ongoing road infrastructure projects and assured continued support for connectivity and rural livelihood enhancement.