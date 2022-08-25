Pratidin Time Brings Pratidin Talent Hunt 2022 | Check Audition Details

Pratidin Time is bringing forward a talent hunt program in search of the rising talents of Assam in different fields.

In that regard, auditions for ‘Pratidin Talent Hunt 2022’ will be held across several parts of the state.

Audition Details:

Dibrugarh at DHS Kanoi College Auditorium on August 26 and 27.

Jorhat at Jorhat District Library Auditorium on August 29 and 30.

Bongaigaon at Birjhora Public Library September 2 and 3.

Nagaon at Nagaon District Library on September 6 and 7.

Guwahati at Jyotichitraban on September 11 and 12.

We look forward to seeing what you have got to show to the world. Join us in this Talent Hunt.