Prez Murmu, PM Modi Pay Tribute To Birsa Munda On Birth Anniversary

President Droupadi Murmu paid tribute to the freedom fighter Bhagwan Birsa Munda on his birth anniversary in Jharkhand on Tuesday.

President Murmu, who is on her maiden visit to Jharkhand, reached Bhagwan Birsa Munda's birthplace at his Ulihatu village in Jharkhand to pay her respects before his statue.

Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais and CM Hemant Soren were also present on the occasion.

Earlier in a tweet, President stated "On Janjatiya Gaurav Divas, my greetings to fellow citizens, especially brothers and sisters of the tribal society! Tribal communities have enriched the life of the nation with their arts, crafts and hard work. Their lifestyle offers the world lessons in nurturing nature."

In another tweet, she said "Tribal communities made great contributions to the freedom struggle. I bow down to all tribal freedom fighters and unsung heroes. Tribal people's contribution to the nation's journey since Independence is no less significant. My best wishes for their development and prosperity.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid rich tribute to Birsa Munda on his birth anniversary and recalled his contribution in giving a sharp edge to the freedom movement and fighting to protect the interests of the tribal society and called him a "great son of the country".

"I consider this the fortune of my government that it got the opportunity to declare 15th November (birth anniversary of Birsa Munda) as Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas. He was not only the hero of our political independence, but he was also the conductor of our spiritual and cultural energy," PM Modi said in his message on the occasion.

Calling Birsa Munda "great son of the country", PM Modi said, "Today, the entire country is celebrating the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda with devotion and respect. I respectfully bow before the great son, the great revolutionary of the country, Bhagwan Birsa Munda."

Birsa Munda, who belonged to the Munda tribe, was born on November 15 in 1875.

During the British rule in the late 19th century, he spearheaded an Indian tribal religious Millenarian movement across the tribal belt of modern-day Bihar and Jharkhand.

The birth anniversary of Birsa Munda coincides with the Jharkhand Foundation Day.