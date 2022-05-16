Prez Kovind Arrives In Jamaica For 4-Day Visit

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday arrived in Jamaica’s Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston for his four-day visit to the country.

Upon reaching, he received a rousing welcome form the Jamaicans and the Indian diaspora.

It is the first-ever visit by an Indian President to Jamaica. He is accompanied by his wife first lady Savita Kovind, daughter Swati Kovind, Union Minister Pankaj Chowdhary, Lok Sabha MP Rama Devi, Satish Kumar Gautam and Secretary-Level Officers.

President Kovind was accorded a ceremonial welcome, a Guard of Honour and a 21-gun-salute, in the first-ever visit by an Indian Head of State. The President of India was escorted by the Chief Defence Staff of Jamaica.

Governor General of Jamaica Patrick Allen, Prime minister of Jamaica Andrew Holness, members of the cabinet, Chief of Defence Staff and commissioner of police were present during the ceremony.

On the Indian side, Masakui Rungsung, High Commissioner of India to Jamaica and his spouse Zingcharwon Rungsung were present.

Several important programmes are scheduled during the president’s four-day visit to Jamaica. During his visit, the President will pay floral tribute at the shrine of the Rt. Excellent Marcus Mosiah Garvey.

He will also visit the Governor-General and PM house where he will meet Governor-General of Jamaica Sir Patrick Allen and Prime Minister Andrew Holness.

A signing ceremony (MOU agreement) will also be held at PM house.

Further, President Kovind will also inaugurate "Ambedkar avenue", a road named after Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar tomorrow. He will also inaugurate the Jamaica-India friendship garden.

Later in the evening, President Kovind will gift cricket kits to aspiring cricketers in Jamaica. A Cricket kit will be handed over to Billy heaven, President of the Jamaica Cricket Association.

The programme will conclude with a Diaspora community event. India is committed to strengthening linkages with the Jamaican Diaspora and encouraging their participation in the process of national development.

