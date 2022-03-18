Prez Kovind, PM Modi Extend Greetings On Holi

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended greetings to the citizens on the occasion of Holi.

In a message, President Kovind wrote, “"On the auspicious occasion of Holi, I extend my greetings and best wishes to all our fellow Indians, living in the country and abroad.

He further said, "Holi - the festival of colours, marks the onset of spring season, bringing joy and zeal in our lives. This festival is a living example of social harmony and togetherness. Children, youth, men and women of all ages and backgrounds celebrate this festival with full enthusiasm."

"I wish that this festival of colours infuses positive energy in everyone's life and makes the spirit of nation-building stronger," he added.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi on the other hand wished that the festival brings every colour of happiness in the lives of people.

"Wishing you all a very Happy Holi. May this festival of colors, a symbol of mutual love, affection and brotherhood, bring every color of happiness in your life," the Prime Minister said in a tweet in Hindi.