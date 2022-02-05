Prez Kovind, PM Modi Extend Saraswati Puja, Vasant Panchami Greetings

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have extended their greetings on the auspicious occasion of Saraswati Puja and Vasant Panchami on Saturday.

Taking to Twitter, President Kovind wrote in Hindi, “Hearty greetings to all countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Vasant Panchami and Saraswati Puja. I wish that the arrival of spring brings happiness and prosperity in the lives of all the countrymen and Goddess Saraswati, the goddess of learning, illuminate everyone’s life with the light of knowledge.”