Top Stories

Prez Murmu, PM Modi, Others Pay Floral Tribute To Atal Bihari Vajpayee On Death Anniversary

The ceremony was held at Sataiv Atal in the national capital.
Prez Murmu, PM Modi, Others Pay Floral Tribute To Atal Bihari Vajpayee On Death Anniversary
Pratidin Time

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several leaders paid floral tribute to former Prime Minister of India, Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary.

The ceremony was held at Sataiv Atal in the national capital.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankha also homage to the former PM on his death anniversary.

Other prominent leaders who paid tributes include Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, former President Ram Nath Kovind, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla,and BJP national president JP Nadda.

Former president Ram Nath Kovind
Former president Ram Nath Kovind
Union Home Minister Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
BJP national president JP Nadda
BJP national president JP Nadda

Atal Bihar Vajpayee was the former Prime Minister of India and was elected to the position twice in 1996 and 1999. A member of the Bhartiya Janta Party, Vajpayee had joined the Quit India Movement in 1942 as a student leader. He was awarded India's highest civilian honour Bharat Ratna in 2015 on his birthday.

His birthday, December 25, was also declared as Good Governance Day by the Narendra Modi government. He was the first non-congress political leader who became the Prime Minister of India. He passed away on August 16, 2018.

Also Read
Horoscope Today, August 16: Check Tarot Readings For Your Zodiac
PM Modi
Death Anniversary
Atal Bihari Vajpayee
President Droupadi Murmu

Related Stories

No stories found.
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com