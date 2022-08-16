Prez Murmu, PM Modi, Others Pay Floral Tribute To Atal Bihari Vajpayee On Death Anniversary

Atal Bihar Vajpayee was the former Prime Minister of India and was elected to the position twice in 1996 and 1999. A member of the Bhartiya Janta Party, Vajpayee had joined the Quit India Movement in 1942 as a student leader. He was awarded India's highest civilian honour Bharat Ratna in 2015 on his birthday.

His birthday, December 25, was also declared as Good Governance Day by the Narendra Modi government. He was the first non-congress political leader who became the Prime Minister of India. He passed away on August 16, 2018.