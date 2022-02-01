"Pro-Development & Inclusive": Sonowal Hails Union Budget

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday hailed the Union Budget as "pro-development and inclusive" and said it will immensely contribute towards the growth of India's economy.

Sonowal also said the PM Gati Shakti, the national master plan for Multi-model connectivity, will boost the infrastructure development in the country.

He said the special focus given on the development of the Northeast in the budget will further strengthen the interlinkage.

The Union Budget, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, is pro-development and inclusive and it will contribute immensely towards the growth of India's economy, he told reporters here.

The minister also hailed the special announcement made for the Northeastern region by empowering the North Eastern Council (NEC) and said it is going to unlock the huge potential of the region.

He said the people of the Northeast are happy for the sustained focus received under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and it has already made significant progress which is only going to continue.

Sonowal thanked the Prime Minister for his focussed attention for the development of the Northeast.

The budget will lead to generation of employment opportunities in the country, he said.

He said under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the Finance Minister had presented an all-inclusive budget which touched a wide spectrum of sectors.

Sonowal said the hallmark of the budget is that nearly every announcement or initiative reflected in the budget has a strong bearing on people's welfare.

The Union Minister for Ports, Shipping, Waterways and Aayush reiterated his resolve to speed up the actions required under the PM Gati Shakti project.

He expressed the hope that the shipping sector will attain new heights in the coming years and will contribute to PM's vision of a 'Gatiman Bharat'.

(With Inputs from PTI)