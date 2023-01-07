Punjab: AAP Minister Fauja Singh Sarari Resigns

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Cabinet Minister Fauja Singh Sarari tendered his resignation from the post of the minister on Saturday.

According to sources, Fauja Singh Sarari tendered his resignation citing personal reasons, saying that he is a loyal soldier of the party and will remain so.

The oath for the new minister is likely to be administered in a simple program at Raj Bhavan before 5 pm today.

According to sources, a major reshuffle is likely to take place in the Punjab cabinet and new faces may get a chance.

(With Inputs from ANI)