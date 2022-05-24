Punjab CM Mann Sacks State Health Minister Over Corruption Charges

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday sacked state's Health Minister Vijay Singla following allegations of corruption against him.

Singla was demanding 1 per cent commission from official for development works in his area and also tenders for various works in his ministry, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) stated.

It said that concrete evidence was found against Singla.

"For the second time in the history of the country, a Chief Minister took strict action directly against his minister," claimed the Punjab CM Office in a statement.

Earlier in 2015, Delhi Chief Minister had sacked one his ministers on corruption charges.

"People have formed the government of Aam Aadmi Party with great expectations, and it is our duty to live up to that expectation," said Punjab CM Mann.

He further said that as long as "mother India has sons like Arvind Kejriwal and soldiers like Bhagwant Mann, the great war against corruption will continue".

"Arvind Kejriwal had made a promise that we would uproot corruption. There is no place for 1 per cent corruption," he said.

Singla has now been arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau on corruption charges.

Vijay Singla is MLA from Mansa assembly constituency and was the only AAP candidate who had got over 1 lakh votes in the assembly elections and had defeated noted Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh by over 63,000 votes.

Also Read: HS Results To Be Out On June 20