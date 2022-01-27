Rahul Gandhi To Visit Punjab, Meet Candidates Ahead Of Assembly Polls

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be on a day-long visit to Punjab today during which he will visit religious places and meet with 117 candidates ahead of next month’s polls in an apparent show of strength.

Rahul Gandhi will be visiting Sri Harmandir Sahib to pay obeisance along with 117 candidates in Amritsar at around 9 am, reported ANI.

From there, he will head to the Durgiana Mandir at 10 am and at 11 am, he will be at Bhagwan Valmiki Tirath Sthal along with the candidates.

At around 12 noon, Gandhi will be travelling to Jalandhar by road where he is due to address a virtual rally “Navi Soch Nava Punjab” at around 3 pm at White Diamond in Jalandhar’s Mithapur.

The Congress in Punjab said that its chief ministerial candidate will be decided after the polls, adding that Navjot Singh Sidhu, Charanjit Singh Channi and Sunil Jakhar will steer the party to victory in the Assembly polls.

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has expanded its reach to become a crucial opposition in Punjab. On the other hand, former chief minister Amarinder Singh, who launched his own party, will be contesting the polls in alliance with the BJP and Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt).

The Congress’ state chief Navjot Singh Sidhu shared the entire schedule of Rahul Gandhi’s day-long visit on Twitter. He said that the workers of the party were looking forward to welcome Gandhi to the state.