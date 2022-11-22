Ready To Carry Out Orders To Take Back PoK: Top Army Official

Northern Army Commander Lt General Upendra Dwivedi on Tuesday said that the Indian Army is ready to execute orders like taking back Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

"As far as the Indian Army is concerned, it will carry out any order given by the Government of India. Whenever such orders are given, we will always be ready for it," said Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, Northern Army Commander, on the Defence Minister's statement of taking back PoK.

"The military is always ready to make sure that ceasefire understanding is never broken as it is in the interest of both nations, but if broken at any time, we will give them a befitting reply," said Dwivedi, Northern Army Commander on the ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan.