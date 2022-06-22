Ready To Resign, Says Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackaray Amid Crisis

Amid escalating political crisis in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday said that he is ready to step down from his position and leave the official residence allotted to him if there is any official statement from the rebel MLAs.

In an address to the state, Thackeray said: “I will give my resignation letter is they come before me and ask for it,” adding that a blow by the own is what hurts the most.

Earlier today, as many as 34 rebel MLAs of the Shiv Sena declared Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde as their leader in a letter to the state governor and deputy speaker as the political scenario in Maharashtra remains in turmoil.

The resolution by the breakaway faction alleged “enormous discontent” among the party cadres over alliance with ideologically opposed Congress and Sharad Pawar led NCP.

Out the total of 55 MLAs that Shiv Sena has, 40 including six independent MLAs have leant towards Shinde. Sena’s number in the assembly will come down to 15 if they resign.

It may be noted that Shinde needs the support of at least 37 MLAs to protect them from anti-defection law.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, who tested positive for Covid-19 earlier today, chaired a meeting with cabinet ministers through video conferencing.