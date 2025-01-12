Rodrigues' Maiden Ton Leads India to 116 Run Win Against Ireland

In a commanding display of batting and composure, India secured a series win over Ireland in Rajkot, a victory that never seemed in doubt. India stormed to their highest-ever ODI score, powered by Jemimah Rodrigues’ maiden century. Ireland, however, showed grit in their run chase, ticking off several key positives as they continued their preparations for the World Cup qualifiers.

Advertisment

Rodrigues’ century anchored India’s colossal total of 370 for 5, while a resolute fight from Ireland’s top order ensured they surpassed their previous best of 238 for 7, leaving the game with batting optimism.

Rodrigues Shines with Maiden ODI Century

India’s victory was built on a brilliant partnership between Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal. Mandhana (73) and Rawal (67) put on a strong 156-run opening stand, with Rawal continuing her rich vein of form, having already scored 89 in the previous match. Rawal’s elegant offside stroke play, particularly against seamers, was a highlight, but she fell just short of a century when she was dismissed lbw.

Mandhana, known for her aggressive style, shifted gears this time, playing with controlled aggression. Together, the duo helped India to another dominant opening partnership, their third 100+ stand in five innings. However, a lapse in concentration saw both openers fall in quick succession, bringing Harleen Deol and Rodrigues to the crease.

Harleen, though slow to start, played an essential knock, hitting a lofted shot over mid-off to raise a crucial half-century. Rodrigues, however, quickly found her groove and turned up the heat, striking back-to-back fours off Arlene Kelly. The pair took 75 balls to bring up their 50-run stand, and India’s momentum accelerated thereafter.

Rodrigues, who had been playing a steady hand, shifted gears in the final 10 overs, showing remarkable strokeplay. She moved from her half-century to her maiden ODI ton in just 28 balls, with her trademark lofted shots to the legside repeatedly finding the gaps. The entire Indian team erupted in applause when Rodrigues reached the landmark, and she celebrated by pretending to play a song on her bat, much to the joy of her teammates.

Ireland’s Brave Resistance

While India dominated with the bat, Ireland showed resilience. Ireland’s top-order batters, led by Christina Coulter Reilly and Laura Delany, fought valiantly, with Coulter Reilly bringing up her maiden half-century and Delany making a brisk 37 off 36 balls. Despite India’s dominant position, Coulter Reilly demonstrated great fearlessness against spin, particularly against Priya Mishra, the legspinner, whom she swept into different arcs.

The fourth-wicket stand between Coulter Reilly and Delany proved to be Ireland’s most challenging phase for India, with the duo adding 83 runs. Delany’s aggression early on, including a boundary on just her second ball, showcased Ireland’s intent. However, India’s bowlers tightened the screws, and although Leah Paul contributed with an unbeaten 27, Ireland could never fully chase down the target.

India’s Comprehensive Performance

India’s performance was characterized by their depth and discipline across departments. Despite Ireland’s fight, they could never quite keep up with the pace set by India’s innings. India ended with 370 for 5, with 102 of those runs coming in the last 10 overs. Ireland’s best efforts, spearheaded by Coulter Reilly, ultimately fell short, as they finished with 246 for 7.

For India, the series win reinforced their depth in batting and the exciting young talent emerging, with Rodrigues leading the way. Ireland, though on the losing side, would have taken heart from the fight shown by their top order and will hope these performances serve as stepping stones for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

This victory marks another feather in India's cap as they continue to build a formidable team ahead of upcoming international challenges.