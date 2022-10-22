Salman Khan Diagnosed With Dengue

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has been reportedly diagnosed with dengue and has been advised to take proper rest.

According to reports, Salman Khan wont be hosting Bigg Boss this weekend due to dengue, and Karan Johar might step in to host the weekend special for the TV reality show.

Salman Khan was shooting for his upcoming film 'Kisi ka Bhai Kisi ki Jaan' over the last two weeks. The crew is presently shooting with the other cast of the film and Salman Khan is expected to join them once he recovers.

It may be mentioned that Karan Johar had hosted the first season of Bigg Boss OTT, which streamed on Voot.

In Salman’s absence, filmmaker-producer Karan Johar will host the episode and interact with the BB 16 contestants.

This season, celebrities like Tina Datta, Sumbul Touqeer, Shalin Bhanot, Archana Gautam, Shiv Thakare, Gautam Singh Vig, Sajid Khan, Abdu Rozik and several others have entered.