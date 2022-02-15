Sansad TV Youtube Account Terminated

Youtube has terminated the official account of Sansad TV, which broadcasts live proceedings of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, for allegedly violating its community guidelines.

It was, however, not immediately clear which guidelines had been violated by the YouTube channel.

This followed reports on social media that the account was hacked and renamed as "Etherium", a crypto currency.

Meanwhile, officials said that issue has been raised with Google.

It is suspected that the account is hacked and a complaint has been lodged with Google, an official told PTI.

Screenshots of Sansad TV's YouTube account shared on social media showed message that "This account has been terminated for violating YouTube's community guidelines".

As per YouTube, its community guidelines outline “what type of content isn’t allowed” on the platform, and apply to all kinds of content including videos, comments on the videos, as well as the links and thumbnails.

According to the platform, it enforces these guidelines equally for everyone by “using a combination of human reviewers and machine learning”.

“Our policies aim to make YouTube a safer community while still giving creators the freedom to share a broad range of experiences and perspectives,” the platform’s community guidelines note.