Shah Holds Door-To-Door Campaign In Poll-Bound Manipur

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday held a door-to-door campaign in Manipur’s Churachandpur district ahead of the Assembly polls.

He also had lunch today at a party worker's home during election campaigning along with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and state Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

Shah, who was on a day-long visit to Manipur, also addressed a public meeting where where he lauded the work done by the incumbent Chief Minister and hit out at the previous governments in the state.

"The state was marred with militancy, corruption and internal fighting within the party during the dark days of the Congress government. Under the leadership of incumbent Chief Minister N Biren Singh, Manipur has seen a stable government in the last five years," Shah said.

Manipur will go to polls on February 28 and March 5.

CM Singh-led BJP is seeking a second term in the office with an absolute majority. BJP has cut ties with all its previous alliances and is fighting on all the 60 seats alone.