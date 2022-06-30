Shinde Takes Oath as Maharashtra CM, Fadnavis as Deputy CM

Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde took oath as the chief minister of Maharashtra on Thursday evening.

Shinde, who led a rebellion against Shiv Sena Sena leading to the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, was administered an oath by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at the Raj Bhavan in Mumbai.

Additionally, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis took oath as Deputy Chief Minister.

Earlier today, Fadnavis announced that Eknath Shinde will be the new state Chief Minister, adding that he will not be part of the government.

Home Minister Amit Shah said in a tweet later that Fadnavis has decided to be part of the new government in Maharashtra in the interest of the people of the state after a word from BJP chief JP Nadda and congratulated him for his decision.

He said in a tweet that Fadnavis has shown a "big heart" and the decision reflects his true dedication and attitude of service towards Maharashtra.

"On the word of BJP chief JP Nadda, Devendra Fadnavis, showing a big heart, has decided to be part of the government in the interest of Maharashtra and the people of the state. This decision reflects his true dedication and attitude of service towards Maharashtra. I congratulate him from the bottom of my heart," Amit Shah said.

Nadda told ANI that the party's central leadership has decided that Devendra Fadnavis should be part of the new Maharashtra government and a request to him and directions have been given that he should take charge as Deputy Chief Minister.

Nadda said that Fadnavis had shown a "big heart" in announcing that he will personally not be part of the government and Shinde will get full support of BJP.

Nadda said BJP's central leadership has decided that Devendra Fadnavis should become a part of the government and assume responsibility.

Earlier in the day, Shinde and Fadnavis met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari to stake a claim to form the government in the state.



"In 2019, BJP and Shiv Sena had an alliance and we got the required numbers in Assembly elections. We hoped to form the government but Shiv Sena chose to get into an alliance with those against whom Balasaheb protested throughout his life. Shiv Sena insulted the mandate of the people."

"Shiv Sena MLAs were demanding that the alliance with Congress and NCP should be ended but Uddhav Thackeray ignored these MLAs and gave priority to MVA alliance partners, that's why these MLAs intensified their voices," he added.

The Shiv Sena leader further said that though BJP has 120 MLAs, but Fadnavis did not take up the post of Chief Minister.

"BJP has 120 MLAs but despite that Devendra Fadnavis didn't take the post of CM. I express my gratitude to him along with PM Modi, Amit Shah and other BJP leaders that they showed generosity and made Balasaheb's Sainik (party-worker) the CM of the state," he said.