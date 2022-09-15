Singer Daler Mehndi Granted Bail In 2003 Human Trafficking Case

Singer Daler Mehndi has been granted bail by the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Thursday in a case relating to human trafficking case dating back to 2003.

Singer Daler's lawyer Sumanjit Kaur confirmed Mehndi's bail.

"I had filed a petition to review it and taking cognizance of it on behalf of the Punjab Haryana High Court, it has been suspended and Daler Mehndi has got bail. Daler Mehndi will be released from jail," said Kaur.

Earlier in July, Mehndi was sentenced to two years of imprisonment by the Patiala district court.

The singer was taken into custody by Punjab police following the court’s order. According to Advocate Gurmeet Singh, Mehndi's application for release on probation was also dismissed by the court.

Bakshish Singh, the complainant alleged that Mehndi and his bother took Rs 13 lakh from him on the pretext of sending him to Canada.

"Daler Mehndi and his brother Shamsher Mehndi took Rs 13 lakh from me to send me to Canada.

Neither did they send me abroad, nor did they return my money. At that time they used to do this work of sending people abroad," Bakshish Singh said.