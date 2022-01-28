Six Bombs Recovered In West Bengal's Murshidabad, One Held

A total of six bombs were recovered in West Bengal's Murshidabad district on Friday.

As per reports, the bombs were recovered in the Kanadi subdivision of the district. One person has been arrested in connection to it.

"Six bombs recovered in Kandi subdivision of the Murshidabad district under Salar Police Station. An accused named Anarul Sheikh has been arrested," Murshidabad District Police Bomb Disposal Squad official said.

Further probe in the matter is underway.