Six Hardcore Insurgents Surrender In Arunachal

As many as six hardcore insurgents - three each of NSCN-IM and ENNG surrendered before a team of Assam Rifles and Arunachal Pradesh police in the insurgency affected Tirap, Changlang and Longding (TCL) region.

The militants also handed over two pistols and ammunition to the security personnel.

In view of the various successful operations carried out by Assam Rifles and Arunachal Pradesh police with the support of local population there has been steep downfall pertaining to insurgent activities in entire TCL region.

Last week during his trip to Tirap, Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu emphasized on the aspect of youths shunning insurgency and joining the main stream as per new Underground Surrender Policy under Government Reforms and Prudent Financial Management, wherein a budget of 5 Crore Rupees has been dedicated for the same.

The local cadres expressed their will to join main stream and live a peaceful life.

Earlier, more than sixty important insurgent leaders and cadres from the TCL region left the insurgents groups and joined the mainstream.

