South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol Arrested Over Martial Law Crisis

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol was arrested on Wednesday following accusations of leading an insurrection tied to his controversial martial law declaration on December 3, 2024. The embattled leader is the first sitting president in the nation's history to be taken into custody, marking a tumultuous chapter in South Korea’s democratic journey.

Yoon’s arrest came after weeks of heightened tensions and political drama. Early Wednesday morning, a joint team of investigators and police executed an arrest warrant at Yoon’s heavily fortified residence in central Seoul. More than 3,000 officers and anti-corruption investigators had gathered at the scene, facing throngs of Yoon’s supporters and ruling People Power Party members protesting the detention attempt.

The Arrest and Aftermath

Yoon, who had been holed up in his residence for weeks behind a formidable security detail, finally agreed to surrender. His lawyer, Seok Dong-hyeon, announced the decision on social media, stating that the president intended to avoid a “serious incident” and comply with investigators. “President Yoon has decided to personally appear at the Corruption Investigation Office today,” Seok wrote, adding that Yoon would also deliver a speech.

Shortly after leaving his residence in a convoy, Yoon was officially taken into custody at 10:33 am (0130 GMT).

The arrest followed a failed attempt earlier this month, when Presidential Security Service personnel obstructed investigators during a tense standoff.

In a pre-recorded video released after his arrest, Yoon denounced the investigations as “illegal” and criticized what he described as a broken legal system. “As a president who must protect the constitution and legal system of the Republic of Korea, responding to these illegal and invalid procedures is not an acknowledgment of them, but in the hopes of preventing unsavory bloodshed,” Yoon declared.

Political Turmoil and Public Backlash

Yoon’s declaration of martial law on December 3, citing alleged threats from “anti-state elements,” plunged the country into a political crisis. The late-night address, in which Yoon accused opposition lawmakers of paralyzing state affairs, was swiftly condemned by the public and lawmakers across party lines. The National Assembly overturned the declaration within hours, and Yoon was impeached on December 14, stripping him of his presidential powers.

The Constitutional Court is now deliberating whether to uphold Yoon’s impeachment, with proceedings expected to last up to six months. In the meantime, Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok has assumed the role of acting president, following the impeachment of both Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and Yoon.

A Nation Divided

The arrest has intensified divisions within South Korea. Outside Yoon’s residence, demonstrators braved sub-zero temperatures, with supporters chanting slogans such as “invalid impeachment” and “free ROK, hurrah,” while opponents called for his resignation and accountability. Videos captured by local media showed buses blockading the streets and protesters clashing with police.

Critics argue that Yoon’s martial law decree revived painful memories of South Korea’s authoritarian past, while his supporters insist that the actions against him are politically motivated and violate legal norms. Yoon’s lawyers have vowed to challenge the arrest warrant, calling it “illegal and invalid.”

The warrant allows investigators to hold Yoon for up to 48 hours, after which the Corruption Investigation Office must seek court approval to extend his detention. Yoon faces multiple investigations, including accusations of insurrection—a charge that carries severe penalties, including life imprisonment or the death penalty.

As South Korea grapples with the fallout from Yoon’s dramatic arrest, the Constitutional Court has prioritized his impeachment case alongside others targeting key members of his administration. The unfolding political crisis has left one of Asia’s most vibrant democracies at a crossroads, with the nation’s democratic institutions facing unprecedented tests of resilience and accountability.