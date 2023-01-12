Speeding Truck Crushes Biker To Death In Guwahati

A biker was tragically killed after being crushed by a speeding truck in Guwahati’s Six Mile area on Thursday night.

Sources said that the victim was en route Jalukbari from 7th mile when he was hit by the speeding truck and then getting crushed under it.

The deceased has been identified as Amal Baruah, a resident of Dharapur in the city.

Following the incident, Jalukbari police reached the scene and recovered the body for post mortem.

It is however unclear if the driver of the truck was taken into custody.

Earlier today, a 5-year-old child and her mother were killed in a hit-and-run accident that occurred at Behali in Assam’s Biswanath district.

A speeding dumber reportedly collided with them, resulting in the child dying on the spot.

Meanwhile, the wounded mother was rushed a nearby hospital where she is admitted in a critical condition.

According to information, the dumper allegedly fled the scene following the accident.