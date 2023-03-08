To think that a little over five years ago, if we talked about sportspersons from Assam, what would be the chances of the name of a female athlete popping up in our minds? Even as the women were working hard to bring accolades back to the state, fighting the additional barriers of gender-based discrimination, we hardly came to know about their names.

Cut to 2023 and the same question will now yield not one, but many names. Lovlina Borgohain, Nayanmoni Saikia and Hima Das may be the most common names on the lips of people of Assam, and rightly so, after they brought in national and international accolades, but the list does not end there. This International Women’s Day, we will take a look into 15 sportswomen who put Assam on the world map.