Stampede at Vijay’s Tamil Nadu Rally Leaves 38 Dead, Including Women and Children

A tragic stampede at Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay’s campaign rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, on Saturday claimed the lives of 38 people, including women and children. The rally, intended as a political gathering ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, turned chaotic as an unexpectedly massive crowd surged, causing panic and several attendees to collapse. The actor-turned-politician was forced to pause his speech temporarily and appeal for calm.

The rally had official permission for a turnout of 10,000, but authorities estimate that nearly 50,000 people had gathered at the 1.2 lakh square feet venue. As crowd density increased, several party workers and children fainted, prompting Vijay to halt his address, call for calm, and urge supporters to make way for emergency medical teams. DMK leader Senthil Balaji and the district collector promptly visited the hospitals to oversee the situation.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed concern over the reports, calling the incident “worrying.” He confirmed that he had instructed officials to provide immediate medical care, coordinating with Health Minister Subramanian, Senthil Balaji, the district collector, and senior police officials. Assistance was also sought from Minister Anbil Mahesh from nearby Tiruchirappalli. Stalin urged the public to cooperate with medical teams and is expected to visit Karur tomorrow.

In the immediate aftermath, police resorted to a baton charge to disperse the panicked crowd. Water bottles were distributed to those feeling unwell, and medical teams rushed several people to nearby hospitals. During the chaos, a nine-year-old girl went missing, prompting Vijay to make a public appeal for help from police and his party cadres to locate her, further escalating the tension.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the incident, calling it “deeply saddening,”. He stated “The unfortunate incident during a political rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, is deeply saddening. My thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones. Wishing strength to them in this difficult time. Praying for a swift recovery to all those injured,” in a post on X.

The tragedy unfolded as Vijay, addressing the crowd, indirectly criticised former DMK minister Senthil Balaji for earlier promises to establish an airport in Karur, which were later redirected to the Centre. He also projected a change in Tamil Nadu’s political landscape within the next six months.

Despite the chaos, authorities and event organisers eventually restored order, allowing the rally to conclude without further disruptions. The incident has raised questions over crowd management and safety measures at large political gatherings in the state.