STF Assam Apprehends Notorious Women Drug Peddlers in Sonapur

In a major crackdown on drug trafficking, the Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police conducted two different raids at 14th Mile under the jurisdiction of Sonapur Police Station on the afternoon of January 12.

The operation led to the apprehension of two notorious women drug peddlers and the seizure of a significant quantity of contraband and prohibited items.

The raids resulted in the recovery of 7.292 kilograms of suspected ganja, 355 bottles of Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) labeled “Sale for Meghalaya Only,” and 30 pre-rolled COnGO cones used for ganja consumption.

Additionally, 44 ultra-thin rolling papers, Rs 3,910 in cash, and three mobile phones were confiscated. These items suggest the duo's involvement in facilitating and promoting substance abuse in the region.

The two women arrested in the raids have been identified as Januka Sonari (32) and Niyati Sarkar (58).

Both suspects are believed to be involved in organized drug trade activities. The police are conducting further investigations to dismantle the broader network linked to these individuals.