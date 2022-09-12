T20 World Cup Squad Against Australia, South Africa Announced

With the return of Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel, India will have a powerhouse of a bowling lineup to take on Australia and South Africa for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

The All-India Senior Selection Committee met on Monday to pick India's squads for T20 World Cup in Australia and for the T20I series against Australia and South Africa at home.

Meanwhile, pacers Mohammed Shami and Deepak Chahar have been included in the squad for T20 World Cup as standby players and also feature in squads for the two home series.

ICC T20 World Cup will take place this year from October 16 to November 13.

Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh and Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be reporting to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for conditioning-related work during the course of the home series against Australia and South Africa.

Indian lineup for ICC T20 World Cup:

Rohit Sharma (Captain)

KL Rahul (vice-captain)

Virat Kohli

Suryakumar Yadav

Deepak Hooda

Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper)

Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper)

Hardik Pandya

R. Ashwin

Yuzvendra Chahal

Axar Patel

Jasprit Bumrah

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Harshal Patel

Arshdeep Singh

Standby players