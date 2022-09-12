Top Stories

T20 World Cup Squad Against Australia, South Africa Announced

With the return of Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel, India will have a powerhouse of a bowling lineup to take on Australia and South Africa for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup.
With the return of Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel, India will have a powerhouse of a bowling lineup to take on Australia and South Africa for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

The All-India Senior Selection Committee met on Monday to pick India's squads for T20 World Cup in Australia and for the T20I series against Australia and South Africa at home.

Meanwhile, pacers Mohammed Shami and Deepak Chahar have been included in the squad for T20 World Cup as standby players and also feature in squads for the two home series.

ICC T20 World Cup will take place this year from October 16 to November 13.

Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh and Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be reporting to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for conditioning-related work during the course of the home series against Australia and South Africa.

Indian lineup for ICC T20 World Cup:

  • Rohit Sharma (Captain)

  • KL Rahul (vice-captain)

  • Virat Kohli

  • Suryakumar Yadav

  • Deepak Hooda

  • Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper)

  • Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper)

  • Hardik Pandya

  • R. Ashwin

  • Yuzvendra Chahal

  • Axar Patel

  • Jasprit Bumrah

  • Bhuvneshwar Kumar

  • Harshal Patel

  • Arshdeep Singh

Standby players

  • Mohd. Shami

  • Shreyas Iyer

  • Ravi Bishnoi

  • Deepak Chahar

    India's home series against Australia consisting of three T20Is will take place from September 20 to September 25, while the home series against South Africa comprises three T20Is and an equal number of ODIs and will be played from September 28 to October 11.

